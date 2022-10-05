Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen: Bavarians' Player Ratings as Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane run riot | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Bayern Munich secured a resounding 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 4. The win kept them at the top of their group with three wins from as many games.

Bayern entered this contest on the back of 2-0 wins against Inter Milan and FC Barcelona in their two games. They were comfortably in the top spot in Group C as they took on Plzen, who were languishing in the fourth spot having lost both games.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann fielded a strong lineup for the game. However, key players Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller missed out due to injuries.

Bayern Munich made a blistering start to the game as they passed the ball with intent and played with directness. They scored the opening goal of the contest after just seven minutes with a wonderful goal.

Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala combined well with each other and played a sharp one-two near Viktoria Plzen's box. Sane unleashed a thunderbolt that beat Marian Tvrdon in goal with ease. Serge Gnabry then ended his 10-game goalless streak just six minutes later, doubling the hosts' lead with a calm finish. Leon Goretzka provided an assist for the goal.

Sadio Mane continued Bayern Munich's first-half carnage as he added a third goal after 21 minutes. Plzen defended shabbily, allowing the Senegalese forward to skip past multiple bodies before smashing the ball in at the near post. Ryan Gravenberch played Musial through for a fourth but the goal was eventually chalked off for offside following a VAR review.

The hosts went into the break with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Bayern Munich began the second half as they did in the first, keeping the ball for extended spells and passing with swagger. They added a fourth goal just five minutes after the restart. Mane played a lovely dinked pass to Sane, who timed his run to perfection. The German brought the ball down with a deft touch and hit it past Tvrdon before he could even react.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored to make it 5-0 after 59 minutes. Goretzka did well to find him near the edge of the box. The forward turned into acres of space before firing a shot off the post and into the goal. Nagelsmann then brought on a few substitutes as he looked to rotate the team.

The hosts did not allow Viktoria Plzen a sniff of their goal as they secured a 5-0 win. That said, let's take a look at how their players performed.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer - 7/10

Neuer had very little to do as Bayern dominated possession and played most of their football in Plzen's half. However, he made three saves during the game and kept a clean sheet.

Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

Mazraoui looked lively on the right flank and often made runs forward to support his team's attack. He won eight of his 19 duels, making three tackles and one interception. He also played one accurate long ball.

Dayot Upamecano - 7.5/10

Upamecano passed the ball well and looked composed at the back. He won three of his six duels, making two clearances, one interception and one tackle. He also played seven accurate long balls.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

De Ligt looked solid at the heart of Bayern's defense and distributed the ball well. He won six of his eight duels and made two clearances. He also played four accurate long balls.

Alphonso Davies - 6.5/10

Davies had a good first half and spent most of his time in positions high up the pitch as Bayern dominated possession. He blocked one shot and passed the ball with 91% accuracy and was subbed off at the break.

Leon Goretzka - 8/10

Goretzka stepped in for the injured Kimmich and made a flying start, providing an assist for Bayern's second goal. He provided another assist for his side's fifth goal, playing Choupo-Moting through on goal.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

Gravenberch made a good start to the game and was unlucky to miss out on an assist as Musiala's goal was ruled out. He passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including two key passes, one cross and one long ball.

Leroy Sane - 8.5/10

Sane looked sharp with the ball and dribbled past players with ease. He opened the scoring with a scorcher from around 20 yards that nestled in the top-left corner of the goal. He added a second goal after 50 minutes, bringing the ball down with a smart touch before lashing it past the 'keeper.

Jamal Musiala - 7/10

Musiala continued in his rich vein of form and provided an assist for Bayern Munich's opener after seven minutes. He added a fourth goal just before the break but saw the goal canceled for offside. He was subbed off at half time.

Serge Gnabry - 7.5/10

Gnabry ended his torrid spell in front of goal with a delightful and accurate finish into the bottom-right corner to make it 2-0 after 13 minutes. He completed three of his six attempted dribbles and won four of his 11 duels.

Sadio Mane - 9/10

Sadio Mane looked active as Bayern's central attacker and scored to make it 3-0 after 21 minutes with a powerful shot with his left foot. He also provided a lovely assist for Sane to score his second with a chipped pass. Mane attempted four shots on target, completed five dribbles and won eight of his 12 duels in a dominant performance.

Substitutes

Josip Stanisic - 7/10

Stanisic came on at half-time and had a good game.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 7.5/10

He came on in the second half and scored with a sharp finish to make it 5-0 to Bayern Munich.

Mathys Tel - 6.5/10

Tel replaced Sane just before the hour-mark and put in a good shift.

Benjamin Pavard - 7.5/10

Pavard entered the fray after 72 minutes and put in a good performance.

Marcel Sabitzer - 6.5/10

Sabitzer was brought on for the closing stages of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far