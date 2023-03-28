Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel plotting revenge mission as 5 Chelsea stars face uncertain future - Reports

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly eyeing multiple Chelsea players as he attempts to bolster his squad this summer.

Tuchel, who recently replaced Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern Munich’s manager, will look to propel the Bavarians atop the Bundesliga standings, dethroning Borussia Dortmund.

Beyond this season’s objectives, Bayern are also keeping an eye on the upcoming summer transfer window, knowing that they need to bring in reinforcements to keep competing on all fronts. According to the Evening Standard, Tuchel is plotting to raid his former club Chelsea to reinforce his new team this summer.

Tuchel, who was sacked by Chelsea following a series of unflattering results in September last year, has eyes on many of his former players. It's believed that Mateo Kovacic is one of the players Tuchel is interested in bringing to the Allianz Arena. Kovacic's contract expires in June 2024, but the Pensioners are yet to open talks with him regarding a new deal.

The west London outfit will require offloading multiple players to comply with FFP rules, and it's believed that Kovacic could be on the chopping block. Tuchel is a keen admirer of the 28-year-old and could use the opportunity to snap him up in the summer. Apart from Kovacic, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also facing uncertain futures at Stamford Bridge.

While Mount and Pulisic, whose contracts expire in June 2024, have underperformed, Ziyech has rarely played under Graham Potter. Hudson-Odoi is on loan at Bayer Leverkusen but has not done anything of note at the Bundesliga sode. The Englishman, whose Blues contract runs out in June 2024, is set to return to his parent club in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel openly invites Chelsea coaching staff Anthony Barry to come to Bayern Munich

At a Bayern Munich press conference on Saturday (March 25), Thomas Tuchel made headlines by openly inviting Chelsea coaching staff Anthony Barry to come to Munich.

The German tactician has already brought Arno Michels and Zsolt Low to Bayern and wants to complete his posse with Barry. He said (via Metro):

“My coaching staff wasn’t prepared either, so a big thank you to their families for their flexibility. Arno Michels and Zsolt Low, who have been working with me for over ten years, will be there. We’re hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea.”

According to the Telegraph, the west London club have been disappointed with Tuchel, as he did not reveal his intentions beforehand. Bayern have since offered a compensation package, but it has fallen short of the English club’s valuation of Barry.

