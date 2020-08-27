Bayern Munich comment on Cristiano Ronaldo rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a stunning move to Bayern Munich back in 2018 but he ended up joining Juventus. The Portuguese star was linked with a number of clubs, including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, when he was set to leave Real Madrid.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the Bayern Munich CEO, has now commented on the rumours that linked Cristiano Ronaldo to the Bundesliga giants. He claims that the former Real Madrid star was not on their radar at all.

Rummenigge added that the main reason they were never interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo was Robert Lewandowski. He claims that there was no reason for them to replace the Poland striker or to get someone to add competition in the squad.

Talking to Tuttosport, he said:

“We had, and still have, Lewandowski. We didn’t need a striker like Ronaldo. But Juventus did very well, [Andrea] Agnelli landed an extraordinary blow. It has been a successful purchase from all points of view. CR7 scored a lot and in important games. And thanks to his global image, he made Juventus grow commercially. The name helps, but quality must always be there too: Cristiano Ronaldo has it all.”

The Bayern Munich CEO was full of praise for the Juventus star and said that he is 'extraterrestrial', just like Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi. He said:

“We are talking about an extraterrestrial. Cristiano Ronaldo lives for football, like Lewandowski. They train, eat and rest with one goal: to improve their performance and be the best. And in the end, they are, like [Lionel] Messi. They are examples for young people. They are champions and super-rich, but every day they make sacrifices because they want to win. They are examples for young people. They are champions and super-rich, but every day they make sacrifices because they want to win.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer. However, there seems to be no chance of a move to Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga giants have just won the Champions League, and Robert Lewandowski was a big part of it.

Adding to that, the Bavarians are not willing to spend big anytime soon and are not in a financial position to handle Cristiano Ronaldo's wages.