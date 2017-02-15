Bayern Munich confirm they turned down Manchester United's £85 million bid for Thomas Muller

Jose Mourinho prompted his side to bid for the German international last summer.

by Khushwant Ramesh News 15 Feb 2017, 09:44 IST

The 27-year-old was, in fact, subject to a bid from Manchester United

What's the story?

Bayern Munich have acknowledged that Manchester United and Jose Mourinho bid a staggering £85 million in the summer to try and prise the 27-year-old from the Allianz Arena. The German international was seen as the kind of ruthless forward the club were looking at but Bayern Munich insist they never had doubts about selling him.

These claims are according to Bayern Munich's financial partner Jan-Christian Dreeson who admitted the bid did arrive in the summer. When specifically asked about the £85 million figure, he said, “There really was something like that.

“Then came a fax from England. For us, however, a sale of Thomas Muller was never discussed.

“If a player fits us, we would be stupid to give him a short-term prospect of a record profit and to weaken the team.”

In case you didn’t know...

Manchester United have been on Muller’s tail for a while now having courted him even during the reign of former manager, Louis van Gaal. But the 27-year-old has always remained loyal to the Bavarian giants and insisted that his future was there.

Despite having lured the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger in the past, Manchester United failed to sign two Bayern Munich stars in Muller and Spanish international Thiago Alcantara. But, the club moved quickly to plan B and brought back Paul Pogba, to their team thanks to a world-record bid.

The heart of the matter

Muller is seen as the kind of superstar signing Manchester United needed to replace the likes of Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick at the club. The two of them are feeling the strain of the Premier League and the club needed someone younger to come in and start performing from the get-go in all competitions.

While Muller would have been an incredible addition to the Old Trafford squad, Paul Pogba is proving to be similar if not more effective in shaping Manchester United’s future. The club is thrilled at having signed him and hope he can now stay on and become the team’s fulcrum for years to come.

What’s next?

Thomas Muller’s current contract at Bayern Munich runs till 2021 and he seems like the kind of player unwilling to shift for the sake of it. He’s a key part of the side under Carlo Ancelotti and is proving it with his performances again this season.

With four goals and nine assists in all competitions, the German international is likely to spend the remaining years of his career with the Bundesliga champions. A move away seems unlikely.

Sportskeeda’s take

Manchester United are not likely to go back for Thomas Muller but might instead pursue signing another forward in the summer with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bernardo Silva seen as potential targets.