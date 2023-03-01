Bayern Munich dealt massive blow as star player picks up injury and is unlikely to be available for UCL fixture against PSG

Bayern Munich have been dealt a huge injury blow with Leroy Sane reportedly set to miss the UEFA Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on 8 March.

The Germany international injured his ankle in training on Monday (27 February) and according to BILD (@lnstantFoot), is unlikely to face PSG at the Allianz Arena. His team won the first leg of their round-of-16 clash by a 1-0 margin at the Parc des Princes.

Sane played 90 minutes before being substituted against the Bavarian giants. He has been an important player in attack for manager Julian Nagelsmann this season.

He has scored 12 times and provided six assists in 28 games across competitions this season. His ankle injury would mean that it is even more unlikely that he will play against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on 4 March.

Instant Foot ⚽️ @lnstantFoot Leroy Sané est très incertain pour affronter le PSG.



L’Allemand sera absent plusieurs jours suite à une blessure à la cheville provoquée lors de l’entraînement du Bayern Munich ce lundi.



(📸 Leroy Sané est très incertain pour affronter le PSG.L’Allemand sera absent plusieurs jours suite à une blessure à la cheville provoquée lors de l’entraînement du Bayern Munich ce lundi.(📸 @BILD 🚨 Leroy Sané est très incertain pour affronter le PSG.L’Allemand sera absent plusieurs jours suite à une blessure à la cheville provoquée lors de l’entraînement du Bayern Munich ce lundi. (📸 @BILD) https://t.co/10lIoy11xY

Nagelsmann will nevertheless have the likes of Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman to choose from in attack.

Coman scored the only goal of the game when the two teams met in Paris in the first leg. PSG, meanwhile, have their task cut out.

They must score at least once in Munich to have any shot at qualification. PSG and Bayern Munich famously met in the final of the 2020 UEFA Champions League, with Coman scoring the only goal of the game that day as well.

Bayern Munich boss was surprised by PSG's passive approach in first leg

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was surprised by Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) passive approach in his team's 1-0 win on 14 February.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Neymar is launched in a time-trail to recover and be fit for the return game in Munich against Bayern on March 8th. [@lequipe] | Neymar is launched in a time-trail to recover and be fit for the return game in Munich against Bayern on March 8th. 🚨| Neymar is launched in a time-trail to recover and be fit for the return game in Munich against Bayern on March 8th. 🇧🇷⏳ [@lequipe] https://t.co/aCTAj6YSB4

The Bundesliga giants managed 54% possession and took seven shots on goal as opposed to the hosts' four. Speaking after the game, Nagelsmann said (h/t Keepup.com)

"We played a really good game in the first 25 minutes, had very good control," he said. We can play even more direct towards the goal. You had the feeling that we were very surprised that we had the ball so much and Paris wanted to do relatively little.

He added:

"I knew they always defend deep, but the fact that they're so passive and so very deep and not really designed to win the ball surprised me a bit."

Manager Christophe Galtier's team will have to step out of their shell in the return leg away. With the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. in their team, it would be a surprise if they fail to score against Bayern Munich once again.

Poll : 0 votes