Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer praises his Chelsea counterpart, calls him 'world-class' 

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer praised Chelsea's Edouard Mendy and described him as a world-class goalkeeper while speaking to L'equipe (via Le10Sport).

“There are a lot of world-class goalkeepers right now. For example, Edouard Mendy, who moved from Rennes to Chelsea. He is a player that we only saw in Ligue 1, who has joined a big club and immediately become successful. Overall, I’m happy to see so many good goalkeepers because we’re a brotherhood," said Neuer.

Edouard Mendy joined Chelsea from Rennes in the summer, after impressing for the Ligue 1 side. The Senegal international has helped bring stability between the sticks at Stamford Bridge, playing a key role in the impressive start that the Blues have made to the season.

So far, the 28-year-old has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, keeping nine clean sheets and conceding just four goals in the process. This is a far cry from what was obtainable while Kepa Arrizabalaga was the first-choice goalkeeper at the club.

Mendy has been hailed for his reflexes and authority in the box for the London club and Manuel Neuer's endorsement will further boost the player's reputation. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper is widely regarded as the standout goalkeeper of his generation and is undoubtedly in a good position to assess his counterpart.

Neuer overcame setbacks and criticism to captain Bayern Munich to their second treble last season and is the overwhelming favourite to win the maiden FIFA Best Goalkeeper award later this month.

Chelsea and Bayern will fancy their chances this season because of the form of their goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer has been spectacular for Bayern Munich this season.

It is a well-worn maxim in football that great goalkeepers help teams win titles, as crucial saves, more often than not, prove to be the difference between victory and defeat.

In this regard, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are well covered and will fancy their chances of going all the way in their respective leagues and achieving their objectives for the season.

Questions were asked about Chelsea's ambitions as their porous defence looked extremely suspect at the start of the season. However, Mendy has settled the team's backline with reassuring performances and is a dependable goalkeeper who can get the job done.