Bayern Munich make up for disastrous pre-season with Super Cup win

Matches between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have always proved to be spectacles, and Tuesday’s German Super Cup was no different.

When you have Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Marco Reus getting on the score sheet in the same game, you know the fans are certainly getting their money’s worth. It was an end-to-end encounter, but Bayern’s attacking firepower proved too much for Dortmund, as the Bavarians triumphed 3-1 to lift their first trophy of the season.

Julian Nagelsmann, who replaced Hansi Flick at the helm of Bayern Munich, has been under pressure due to a series of disappointing results in preseason, but he got everything right when it mattered most.

Bayern Munich make up for disastrous preseason

Julian Nagelsmann has so far had a baptism of fire since joining Bayern Munich. Not only was the team winless in pre-season, but they also opened their Bundesliga campaign with a disappointing draw against Borussia Monchengladbach.

However, the Bavarians made up for that by winning the German Super Cup against Dortmund. That is not to say it was the perfect performance from Bayern, though.

There were times when Bayern lived dangerously, especially in the opening 20 minutes. And they had Manuel Neuer to thank for not falling behind, as the goalkeeper produced a stunning save to deny Reus. That save proved to be the turning point, as Lewandowski scored twice and Muller added another to ensure Reus’ strike was only a consolation for Dortmund.

The last few weeks have been challenging for Bayern Munich and their new manager. But they managed to rise to the occasion in the Super Cup following a rather underwhelming pre-season.

Julian Nagelsmann wins first trophy as Bayern Munich manager

Being the coach of Bayern Munich comes with its own perks. But the minimum requirement is to win the league title while getting to buy the best players from rivals.

That, though, doesn’t reduce the pressure in the hot seat, especially as European success is also a must. For now, Julian Nagelsmann can relax a bit after laying his hands on his first trophy as Bayern Munich manager.

"We don't have much time to celebrate. The title is a reward for last season, as Hansi Flick won the league with this team,” Nagelsmann said afterwards, as quoted by Goal.

"I'm happy, but the title belongs more to other people than me. We defended very well; we were aggressive. We won the ball high up the pitch. Niki (Sule) and Upa (Upamecano) were very stable at the back. It was a step forward for both of them."

Indeed, Flick got the club this far and deserves credit, but this is now Nagelsmann's team, and there’s no room for experimentation; only consistent success will cut it for Bayern.

