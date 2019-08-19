Bayern Munich News: Bavarians open talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz

What's the story?

According to Christian Falk of BILD, Bayern Munich have made contact with Bayer Leverkusen to acquire the services of Kai Havertz.

Although an immediate deal remains unlikely at this point, Leverkusen are resigned to losing their star man in 2020 and Bayern are believed to be at the front of the queue.

In case you didn't know...

Bayern Munich have been active in the transfer market in the view of replacing their old guard with fresh blood.

Frank Ribery, Arjen Robben, and Mats Hummels have departed the club this summer and the likes of Jann-Fiete Arp, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard and Philippe Coutinho have been drafted in as replacements.

Leroy Sane looked set to return to the Bundesliga in a big-money deal but the German international's long-term injury has put the brakes on the deal for the time being.

Philippe Coutinho was in the market after being deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona and the Bavarian giants reacted quickly to sign him on a temporary deal.

Kai Havertz has been on Bayern's agenda for over a year and Bayern have reportedly made their move to snap up one of the brightest talents in the country.

The heart of the matter

As revealed by Christian Falk, Bayern have made their move for Kai Havertz and there seems to be an air of inevitability around his move to the record German champions.

The 20-year-old is expected to cost upwards of €100 million and although the German international is not expected to make the move this summer, Bayern have shown willingness to sort out a deal for the summer of 2020.

What's next?

Havertz is one of the most sought after players in world football and the prospect of landing a player who could become the poster boy of German football could prove to be too much to turn down for Bayern Munich.

Any deal for the player will see him link up with the Bavarians in 2020 and it remains to be seen if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs, with the transfer window set to slam shut in the coming days.