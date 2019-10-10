Bayern Munich News: Thomas Muller will not be allowed to leave the Bundesliga giants in January

Bayern Muenchen v Fenerbahce - Audi Cup 2019 Semi Final

What's the story?

German forward Thomas Muller will reportedly not be allowed to leave Bayern Munich in January, despite his unhappiness with the lack of game time at the club.

In case you didn't know...

Muller has recently fallen out of favour under Niko Kovac, who has not started him in five consecutive games for Bayern Munich. The player has made appearances in all seven Bundesliga matches for the defending champions, but is yet to play a full game this season.

The 2014 World Cup winner came on as a substitute in four of the previous five games but played no part in Bayern's 7-2 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League last week.

Philippe Coutinho's arrival in August, coupled with Serge Gnabry's incredible form appear to have affected the 30-year-old's place in the squad, with the two players now starting ahead of him.

Muller recently addressed the speculation surrounding his future at the club, saying he is too ambitious to be reduced to a substitute. He said,

"I am only 30 years old. I am fit and hungry for success, with the club but also personally. I'm firmly convinced I can help the team with my skills on the pitch.

"Of course, the new arrivals have created more competition for my best position, but that's not the problem. That's not what it's all about.

"A manager has to make difficult decisions before every game, but in the last five games, there was a trend that doesn't make me happy.

"If the coaching staff see me as a sub in the future, I have to think about my situation. I'm too ambitious for that."

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Germany, Muller will not be permitted to leave the Allianz Arena despite his recent comments suggesting his discontentment with his situation at the club.

The former Germany international is considered irreplaceable for the Bundesliga champions as he remains a capable leader and back-up in three positions in the squad.

The report further claims that Bayern are looking to extend Muller's contract, which currently runs until June 2021.

Muller has long been considered a one-club man, and has turned down attractive offers from various European giants, to instead help Bayern to a series of accolades including eight Bundesliga titles, five German Cups and one Champions League trophy.

What's next?

This is not the first time that Muller has fought for his place in the Bayern squad, having proven himself to the likes of Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti without leaving the club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation will pan out in the months to come, even as the German insists he will continue to give his all for the club.