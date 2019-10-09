Muller considering Bayern Munich future due to lack of game time under Kovac

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller is considering his future at Bayern Munich due to a lack of game time under head coach Niko Kovac.

The 30-year-old has not started a Bundesliga match since the 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig on September 14.

Although he played a key role as Bayern battled to a domestic double last season after initially struggling to keep pace with Borussia Dortmund, the arrivals of Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic, along with the form of Serge Gnabry, has restricted Muller's recent involvement.

Having only managed three substitute appearances in the Bundesliga since the draw with Leipzig and just seven minutes in the Champions League this season, Muller was reported by Sport Bild to have told Bayern he wants out in the January transfer window.

While he claims some recent media speculation has been inaccurate, Muller admits he is "too ambitious" to accept a back-up role at the Allianz Arena.

When asked about a recent comment from Kovac, who said Muller would get his chance "when we're short of options", the forward told Kicker: "When I heard about that statement, I was surprised, of course.

"But I'm not sensitive to such things. I've already had a chat with the manager and, for me, everything's okay now.

The votes are in! @esmuellert_'s volley in the @ChampionsLeague is your Goal of the Month for September #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/JcjkBmhfMg — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 8, 2019

"I am only 30 years old. I am fit and hungry for success, with the club but also personally. I'm firmly convinced I can help the team with my skills on the pitch.

"Of course, the new arrivals have created more competition for my best position, but that's not the problem. That's not what it's all about.

"A manager has to make difficult decisions before every game, but in the last five games, there was a trend that doesn't make me happy.

"If the coaching staff see me as a sub in the future, I have to think about my situation. I'm too ambitious for that."

When he was asked if this scenario was foreseeable towards the end of last season, Muller replied: "No, not for me.

"After I was successful in the number 10 role in the spring and we got the double after that frantic catch-up, I didn't expect this development.

"The media have speculated wildly in the last few days. I won't get involved in that. Now it's time to put the focus back on sport and to make the next few weeks with Bayern successful.

"As far as competition is concerned, I won't let up and I'll continue to give my all in training and in matches. There's nothing more to say about it from my side."