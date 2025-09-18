“I know what went down behind the manager’s bench” - Diego Simeone walks out of press conference after questions on confrontation with Liverpool fan

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone stormed out of his post-match press conference out of anger following questions over his altercation with the Liverpool fans after the final whistle. The Argentine tactician saw his side suffer a 3-2 defeat at Anfield after a last-gasp winner for the Premier League champions. Simeone was shown a red card after the final whistle for confronting a group of Liverpool fans, with the stewards and his assistants needing to intervene. Afterwards, he revealed that he had been facing insults from the fan(s) and was forced to react as he was not happy about it. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;There has been insults the whole game, but well, the one who has to be calm is me, and endure everything, insults, gestures. They insult you the whole game from behind and then you can't say anything as a coach. My reaction to the insult is not justifiable, but you don't know what 90 minutes of being insulted without stopping is. &quot;But if there are comments against us, racism or insults, we can get angry or fight back so when we are getting insulted all the game, when they scored the third goal, he turned round and insulted me. I am a person, I am human.“I am not going to get into the exact nature of the insults. I don’t want to get involved in that discussion. I have got to stay in my place. I know what went on behind the manager’s bench. I can’t solve society’s problems in one press conference. I have to live with it&quot;, he said via The Guardian. The experienced manager was unhappy with the way the questions were directed at him with regards to the events at full-time and left the press conference. He answered &quot;no&quot; when a journalist asked him about the referee's explanation of his sending off, and took his leave. Diego Simeone saw his side come within touching distance of a credible point at Anfield before Virgil van Dijk's late effort ensured otherwise. The Spanish side will now be without their manager for their next Champions League game, at home against Eintracht Frankfurt.Liverpool claim narrow victory in Champions League openerLiverpool picked up a vital win over Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League opener at Anfield. Arne Slot's side claimed a 3-2 win over their Spanish adversaries to record a fifth successive win this season. The Reds hit the ground running from the first blast of the whistle and were two goals up after just six minutes through Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah. Atletico Madrid pulled one back in first half stoppage time through Marcos L'orente before the Spaniard equalised in the 81st minute. Liverpool has the last laugh in the encounter as captain Virgil van Dijk headed home the winner in stoppage time. He met a cross from Dominik Szoboszlai with laser-guided precision to beat Jan Oblak between the sticks and hand his side all three points.