Club Brugge vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2025

Club Brugge and Monaco will battle for three points in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday (September 18th). The game will be played at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

Both sides are coming into the game on the back of contrasting results in their respective leagues over the weekend. Brugge fell to a shock 1-0 defeat away to new boys RAAL La Louviere in the Jupiler League. Wagane Faye broke the deadlock midway through the first half and they held on to claim all three points, with Christos Tzolis missing a penalty for the visitors deep into injury time.

Monaco, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Auxerre in Ligue 1. Takumi Minamino put them ahead in first-half injury time while Mohammed Salisu scored an unfortunate own goal to draw the game level after Auxerre were reduced to 10 men. George Ilenikhena scored the match-winner in the 89th minute.

The Principality outfit will shift their attention to the continent. They secured automatic qualification to the main stage of the UEFA Champions League with their third-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season. Brugge eliminated Rangers with a 9-1 aggregate win in the playoff.

Club Brugge vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge have two wins from four head-to-head games while Monaco were victorious once.

Brugge's loss to La Louviere ended their seven-game unbeaten run (six wins).

Monaco have won just one of their last 12 away games in the UCL (six losses).

Brugge claimed a 4-0 away win in the most recent meeting between the two sides in November 2018, their sole win in their last eight games against French opposition (five losses).

Four of Monaco's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Club Brugge vs Monaco Prediction

Club Brugge were handed a tough set of UCL fixtures that includes trips to Bayern Munich and Atalanta, as well as visits from Barcelona and Arsenal. This increases the need for a positive result here as the Blue-Black aim to match their run to the last 16 last season.

Monaco have made a bright start to their league campaign, winning three of four games played so far. Defensive frailty remains a concern for the Monegasques outfit, having not kept a clean sheet all season.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-1 Monaco

Club Brugge vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

