  • "Deada** beating Bayern Munich 3-0", "Perfect lineup" - Chelsea fans ecstatic as club names XI for UCL clash against Bayern

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 17, 2025 18:29 GMT
Chelsea are set to face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena
Chelsea fans have been left feeling very satisfied by the lineup put out by coach Enzo Maresca for their UEFA Champions League opener against Bayern Munich. The Blues are set to take on the Bundesliga champions at the Allianz Arena after a two-year absence from the competition.

Maresca saw his side give up a late equaliser away from home against Brentford on Saturday following a rotation of his stars. The Italian tactician has now made four changes to the XI for the game against Bayern Munich, with Cole Palmer returning to the XI.

The former Leicester City boss has named a very similar XI to the one that took down Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup final earlier this summer. He has deployed Tosin Adarabioyo in defence, in place of the injured Levi Colwill, who is the only player to miss out from that XI.

Chelsea's supporters have gotten behind the lineup for the game, expressing their optimism via comments on X.

A fan confidently predicted a 3-0 win for the Blues.

"We’re deada** beating Bayern Munich 3-0", they wrote.

Another fan predicted a win, calling the lineup 'perfect'.

"Perfect lineup. We are winning this", they posted.

A fan urged the team to show why they are world champions.

"Let's show why we are the World Champions. 💪", they wrote.

Another fan hailed the lineup, pointing out that it is time to claim victory.

"A great Lineup. Time to defeat Bayern Munich", they posted.

Club captain Reece James starts in central midfield while Malo Gusto makes the XI at right-back, with Wesley Fofana dropping to the bench. Jamie Gittens has also been dropped from the XI, with Palmer taking his place.

Chelsea return to the UEFA Champions League as winners of the UEFA Europa Conference League and Club World Cup from the 2024-25 season. They make their return to a happy hunting ground, where they defeated the German giants to win their maiden Champions League title in 2012.

Chelsea handed multiple boosts for clash against Bayern Munich

Chelsea have been handed multiple boosts for their Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich. The Blues are with the duo of Cole Palmer and Estevao Willian for the game at the Allianz Arena after fitness issues in recent games.

Palmer made his return to action as a second half substitute against Brentford on Saturday, having missed two games against West Ham and Fulham through injury. The 23-year-old was on the scoresheet for the Blues and is set to make his first Champions League start for the club.

Estevao was a surprise omission from the squad that took on Brentford, missing out due to an illness. The 18-year-old has recovered sufficiently to be named on the bench for the game against Bayern Munich, as well.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
