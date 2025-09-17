"Deada** beating Bayern Munich 3-0", "Perfect lineup" - Chelsea fans ecstatic as club names XI for UCL clash against Bayern

Chelsea fans have been left feeling very satisfied by the lineup put out by coach Enzo Maresca for their UEFA Champions League opener against Bayern Munich. The Blues are set to take on the Bundesliga champions at the Allianz Arena after a two-year absence from the competition. Maresca saw his side give up a late equaliser away from home against Brentford on Saturday following a rotation of his stars. The Italian tactician has now made four changes to the XI for the game against Bayern Munich, with Cole Palmer returning to the XI. The former Leicester City boss has named a very similar XI to the one that took down Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup final earlier this summer. He has deployed Tosin Adarabioyo in defence, in place of the injured Levi Colwill, who is the only player to miss out from that XI. Chelsea's supporters have gotten behind the lineup for the game, expressing their optimism via comments on X. A fan confidently predicted a 3-0 win for the Blues.Janty @CFC_JantyLINK@ChelseaFC We’re deadass beating Bayern Munich 3-0&quot;We’re deada** beating Bayern Munich 3-0&quot;, they wrote.Another fan predicted a win, calling the lineup 'perfect'.True chels. @polecalmer_20LINK@ChelseaFC Perfect lineup. We are winning this&quot;Perfect lineup. We are winning this&quot;, they posted.A fan urged the team to show why they are world champions.Bʀᴏᴡɴ @DoctourBrownLINK@ChelseaFC Let's show why we are the World Champions. 💪&quot;Let's show why we are the World Champions. 💪&quot;, they wrote.Another fan hailed the lineup, pointing out that it is time to claim victory.keenn.somi @keenn_ethLINK@ChelseaFC A great Lineup Time to defeat Bayern Munich&quot;A great Lineup. Time to defeat Bayern Munich&quot;, they posted.Club captain Reece James starts in central midfield while Malo Gusto makes the XI at right-back, with Wesley Fofana dropping to the bench. Jamie Gittens has also been dropped from the XI, with Palmer taking his place.Chelsea return to the UEFA Champions League as winners of the UEFA Europa Conference League and Club World Cup from the 2024-25 season. They make their return to a happy hunting ground, where they defeated the German giants to win their maiden Champions League title in 2012. Chelsea handed multiple boosts for clash against Bayern Munich Chelsea have been handed multiple boosts for their Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich. The Blues are with the duo of Cole Palmer and Estevao Willian for the game at the Allianz Arena after fitness issues in recent games. Palmer made his return to action as a second half substitute against Brentford on Saturday, having missed two games against West Ham and Fulham through injury. The 23-year-old was on the scoresheet for the Blues and is set to make his first Champions League start for the club. Estevao was a surprise omission from the squad that took on Brentford, missing out due to an illness. The 18-year-old has recovered sufficiently to be named on the bench for the game against Bayern Munich, as well.