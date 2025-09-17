Manchester City vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th September 2025

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Napoli lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Manchester City vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit eased past Fiorentina by a 3-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Premier League table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Cityzens eased past Manchester United by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Manchester City vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight edge over Napoli and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's one victory.

All four of the matches between Napoli and Manchester City have taken place in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, with the previous such games taking place in the 2017-18 season and ending in victories for Manchester City.

Napoli have never won an away game in their 12 matches against teams from England in the UEFA Champions League and have suffered at least one defeat against each of the six different Premier League opponents they have faced in the competition.

Antonio Conte has the upper hand over Pep Guardiola in the UEFA Champions League and has won four of the seven matches played between the two managers in the competition.

Manchester City vs Napoli Prediction

Manchester City have a strong squad at their disposal and made a strong statement of intent against Manchester United last week. Erling Haaland can be lethal on his day and will look to add to his goal tally on Thursday.

Napoli have punched above their weight over the past year and can pull off an upset on their day. Manchester City hold a slight upper hand at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Napoli

Manchester City vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

