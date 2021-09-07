Weekly Wages of Bayern Munich squad: Who earns how much?

Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich are on their way towards grabbing their 10th Bundesliga trophy in a row. At present they remain in third spot with two wins and a draw. But Bayern Munich can turn the tides in their favor at any time.

The club looks comfortable under its new manager Julian Nagelsmann, who took over from Hansi Flick ahead of the current season. While they face a direct threat from Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig within the top-tier league, the Bavarians are dominating DFB-Pokal as well.

Other than losing David Alaba to Real Madrid, the 31-time-champions haven't faced much in terms of a loss.

The former RB Leipzig manager is one of the few changes undergone by the club ahead of the new season. Julian Nagelsmann also brought two of his favorites, Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer, along with him, to the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich has also enforced a salary cap on its players this term. Let's take a deep dive into it.

Bayern Munich payroll for the 2021/22 season

#20 Christian Früchtl — £9,400/Week

Christian Früchtl could be the next number 1 at the Allianz Arena

A renowned figure at Germany's youth level, Christian Früchtl is now back with the Bayern Munich senior team. He spent a year at 2.Bundesliga side 1. FC Nürnberg.

Facing competition from Manuel Neuer won't be any player's wish but with age on his side, the 21-year-old could be the next number 1 at the Allianz Arena.

#19 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting — £17,000/Week

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has plied his trade with Schalke, Stoke City and PSG

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's arrival put the young striker's chances in jeopardy. The Cameroon international has plied his trade with Schalke, Stoke City and PSG. He brought a massive amount of experience while joining Bayern Munich last term.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has created a sudden impact on Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League outings. He also managed to score a brace against his former team Paris Saint-Germain in both legs last year.

Choupo-Moting entered his last year with the club as per the contract this season.

#18 Tanguy Nianzou — £31,000/Week

Tanguy Nianzou is enjoying more playing minutes under Julian Nagelsmann

French international Tanguy Nianzou is enjoying more playing minutes under the club's new manager.

Nianzou featured for Bayern Munich just six times across all competitions under Hansi Flick last season. However, he has already played nine games across all competitions under Julian Nagelsmann so far this year.

Even though he isn't a regular starter as of yet, Nianzou is a regular cameo for the Bavarians.

#17 Bouna Sarr — £37,000/Week

Bouna Sarr is a versatile defender

Another player who joined Bayern Munich last October alongside Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is 29-year-old Bouna Sarr.

The Lyon-born versatile defender has been deployed majorly in Bayern Munich's domestic leagues rather than the Bundesliga. However, Bouna Sarr did make cameo appearances in Germany's top-flight football this season.

