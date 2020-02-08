Bayern Munich preparing a move for Ajax youngster Sergino Dest

AFC Ajax v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

According to Bild, Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing a summer move for Ajax defender Sergino Dest.

The German giants reportedly tried to sign the young full-back this January. According to De Telegraaf, the Bundesliga Champions saw a bid of £20 million knocked back for the 19-year-old full-back. It has been reported that the Dutch side were reportedly unwilling to sell the player in the winter market.

The player has only burst into the first team after spending the entirety of last season in the reserve team. Dest has started 11 Eredivisie matches this season after coming through the ranks from Ajax's youth system.

The Bundesliga Champions are reportedly looking to bring the player in a bid to address their lack of depth at the defensive end of the pitch. The Bavarians have suffered an injury crisis in defence this season and with Joshua Kimmich being preferred in midfield, the American fullback could be a good long-term buy.

Ajax are reportedly willing to sell the player in the summer for a sum of around €30 million. If the deal goes through, Dest will become the second north-American full-back after Alphonso Davies to be brought to the club.