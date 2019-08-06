×
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's ideal line-up in 2019/20

Collin D'Silva
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
143   //    06 Aug 2019, 17:18 IST

Kovac has taken Bayern's wing play and turned it up a notch Bayern's 4-3-3 comes with a strong focus on the wingers and full-backs Bayern's 4-3-3 comes with a lot of emphasis on the wings
Kovac has taken Bayern's wing play and turned it up a notch Bayern's 4-3-3 comes with a strong focus on the wingers and full-backs Bayern's 4-3-3 comes with a lot of emphasis on the wings

On Saturday, when Bayern Munich came up against Borussia Dortmund in the DFL Supercup, they had only one weapon and Dortmund knew what was coming at them. Lucien Favre set out a disciplined side that defended well for the whole 90 minutes, keeping Bayern at bay, but only just about.

They went one step up and on two of the many occasions they counter-attacked, they successfully made Bayern pay the ultimate price. Their 2-0 win over last season's Bundesliga champions is little more than a symbolic victory, and small revenge for their 5-0 mauling towards the end of last season. For Bayern, however, there were warning signs in this defeat.

A club with the stature of Bayern Munich can't afford to become predictable, and with a couple of weeks still to go before the Bundesliga begins, they have time and scope to make improvements. They're still likely to blow the competition out of the water in the league, but in the Champions League, they will find that they're on dangerous ground.

Bayern's 4-3-3 comes with a lot of emphasis on the wings
Bayern's 4-3-3 comes with a lot of emphasis on the wings

They're set for an interesting season, one in which they will, for the most part, appear in an attacking 4-3-3. The personnel who will man the positions will be more or less the same as last season unless some key signings are made in the still open transfer window.

Goalkeeper

Neuer seems like a natural with the ball in his hands or at his feet
Neuer seems like a natural with the ball in his hands or at his feet

It's almost a pointless exercise wondering who's going to be starting at GK for Bayern Munich as long as they employ Manuel Neuer. The talismanic keeper went through a spell of injury last season but now seems close to his best and will be an interesting watch this season for two reasons.

Firstly, the new rule allowing players to pick up the ball from the goalkeeper inside the box from a goal kick. It's right down Neuer's alley, it may end in some phenomenal clips or embarrassing ones, but its almost guaranteed entertainment. Second, Kovac's system, as it was exposed last season is very susceptible to the counter-attack as the team pushes high up the pitch, Neuer's strategy to deal with any counters early on may mean we'll see him closer to the halfway line more than usual.

