Bundesliga 2017/18: How Bayern Munich could line up this season

Bayern Munich have already acquired some big name signings this summer, but how will they line up this season?

by Sudarshan Venkatesan Preview 07 Aug 2017, 19:05 IST

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti

After the retirement of Xabi Alonso and Philipp Lahm, Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti was expected to act quickly this summer. This window also saw the likes of Douglas Costa and Mehdi Benatia depart from the club to Italian Giants Juventus and AS Roma respectively.

The Italian Manager has already acquired the signatures of Kingsley Coman, Niklas Sule, Corentin Tolisso, Sebastian Rudy on permanent basis and James Rodriguez in a two-year loan deal. Serge Gnabry was another young German player signed from Werder Bremen but he was quickly loaned out to TSG Hoffenheim for regular game time.

Ancelotti will have selection headaches ahead of his second season at Allianz Arena. In this piece we shall look at Bayern Munich's possible starting lineup against Bayer Leverkusen in the opening game of the new Bundesliga campaign.

GK: Manuel Neuer

After being announced as the new Bavarian skipper, Manuel Neuer will remain as Bayern Munich's number one next season and will be looking to add another golden glove to his personal trophy cabinet. Arguably the best sweeper-keeper in the world at the moment, Neuer's reflexes and ability to come off the line make him indispensable. Given the current calibre of Neuer, I don't see the change in goalkeeping department anytime soon.

Sven Ulreich will play as deputy to German's number one. However, Neuer will be wary of Ulreich's high potential to challenge him for the spot between the sticks.