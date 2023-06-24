Bayern Munich suffer blow as Barcelona refuse to sell Thomas Tuchel's target - Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly suffered a blow in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to BILD (h/t @ManagingBarca), manager Thomas Tuchel asked the Bavarian giants to make an approach for De Jong. But Barcelona's stance on the midfielder remains clear; he is untouchable.

The German tactician could use competition for Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in midfield. Ryan Gravenberch, meanwhile, has been linked with a summer transfer to Liverpool.

However, it seems like De Jong could be well out of Tuchel's reach. The player himself rejected Manchester United last summer because he wanted to stay at Barcelona.

Moreover, Xavi Hernandez seems to trust the Netherlands international. He featured 43 times across competitions last season despite competition for a starting berth from Gavi, Pedri, Franck Kessie and Sergio Busquets.

Moreover, after Busquets' decision to leave the club after an 18-year-long stay, Barca could use De Jong's services more than ever. He still has three years left on his contract at Spotify Camp Nou. Moreover, at the age of 26, De Jong is at the peak of his powers.

Barcelona among four teams interested in Bayern Munich star - reports

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Barcelona are among several clubs eyeing Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard.

The versatile defender is also on the radars of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. He can play as a right-back as well as a centre-back, but it has been made clear that he prefers playing in central defense.

To this effect, Pavard could struggle at Bayern Munich considering they have Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt and Lucas Hernandez in that position. Falk exclusively told CaughtOffside:

"Liverpool and Pavard. They talked with the agents but have never been concrete with the club and that’s also the positions of the other clubs. There aren’t many clubs which are of interest to Pavard. There was and is Barca, there’s Liverpool, Chelsea, then if City are on the table, City too."

Barcelona could use a right-back considering their dearth of options in that position, but it remains to be seen if Pavard will want to play in that position. The 27-year-old France international will enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Allianz Arena next month.

