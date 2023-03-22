"He has rediscovered serenity and is happy" - Barcelona target's agent speaks out on player's situation at current club

Barcelona target Benjamin Pavard is happy at Bayern Munich after manager Julian Nagelsmann's tactical change at the back, as per his agent Joseph Mohan.

Pavard publicly claimed earlier this season that he wanted to play as a centre-back rather than a right-back - a position assigned to him under Nagelsmann. However, the German tactician now plays with a back-three, with the French defender playing as a right-sided centre-half.

This has pleased Pavard, who has recently found his name linked with a move to Barcelona. Mohan, his agent, told TuttoMercatoWeb.com, via @MiaSanMia (h/t BavarianFootballWorks):

"A lot has changed since Nagelsmann moved him from right-back to his original position at centre-back. In his position, he has rediscovered serenity and is happy."

Pavard's current contract at the Allianz Arena expires in the summer of 2024 and the 26-year-old is yet to agree on fresh terms with the club. His agent, however, remained tight-lipped on the situation. He added:

"In football anything can happen, as I always say, you never know. But what’s clear is now, that Benjamin is playing in the position where he belongs, things are changing for him too.

Mohan concluded:

"I can say that after the two important matches in the Champions League, we’ll meet and talk about it, but the relationship with coach Nagelsmann is excellent. Benjamin himself has confirmed it."

The France international played as a centre-back in Bayern Munich's 1-0 first-leg Champions League last-16 win against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He was suspended for the second leg but his team still managed to win the tie with a 3-0 aggregate scoreline.

Pavard continues to be one of Nagelsmann's most important players. He has played 2,394 minutes across competitions this season - the fourth-most at the club.

Barcelona centre-back praised by Denmark coach

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand has lavished praise on Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen.

Christensen in action for Barcelona.

The Danish international joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer and has since made 25 appearances in all competitions. Hjulmand was recently quoted as saying by Diario AS (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"Andreas is among the best in that position if he isn’t the best, If I were in a club and had to choose a centre-back, I would choose him. And now he has come to a team where you really appreciate the way he plays that position."

Barcelona have confirmed that Ronald Araujo suffered an adductor injury during the team's 2-1 La Liga win against Real Madrid on 19 March. The severity of his injury is yet to be determined.

If Araujo is sidelined for a lengthy period, Christensen, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde could be manager Xavi Hernandez's only three natural centre-back options.

