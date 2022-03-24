Bayern Munich superstar wants to move to Barcelona: Reports

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is reportedly keen to join Spanish giants Barcelona. The Polish striker is believed to be seeking a new challenge after spending nearly eight seasons with the Bundesliga giants.

According to Sport, there is a real chance of Robert Lewandowski moving to Camp Nou as his agent Pini Zihavi shares a close relationship with Barca president Joan Laporta.

Robert Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. He has scored 339 goals in 366 appearances for the German giants and has helped the club win seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokal's, and one Champions League title. Lewandowski has won the Bundesliga Top Goalscorer of the Year award six times.

The 33-year-old has scored 45 goals in just 37 appearances in all competitions this season. His contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire in 2023.

Julian Naglesmann's side could therefore be open to the prospect of selling Lewandowski this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year. Reports suggest the Polish striker is keen to make one last move to one of Europe's top clubs before he enters the twilight stages of his career.

Barcelona are seemingly heading in the right direction under Xavi Hernandez. The club were languishing in ninth place in the La Liga table when the Spaniard took over the reigns at Camp Nou midway through the first half of the season.

The Catalan giants have climbed up to third place in the league table and have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. They have scored four goals in five out of their last six games in all competitions. Xavi is trying to build a dynasty at Barca. Lewandowski is believed to be keen to be a part of the former Spain midfielder's project.

Barcelona could prefer to sign a young striker instead of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski

Despite Robert Lewandowski's incredible record and goalscoring ability, the 33-year-old is approaching the latter stages of his career. Barcelona already possess an experienced striker in the form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has enjoyed an incredible start to life at Camp Nou since joining the club from Arsenal on a free transfer in January. He has scored seven goals and provided one assist in seven league games for Barcelona. Aubameyang has also formed a formidable partnership with Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele in attack.

Barca are therefore likely to sign a young striker who will provide and cover and competition to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rather than Bayern Munich's hitman Robert Lewandowski.

