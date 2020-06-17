Bayern Munich sweating over Thiago Alcantara's contract situation

Bayern Munich are sweating over the immediate future of their star midfielder Thiago.

Contract talks between Bayern Munich and Thiago have stalled due to lack of communication.

German champions Bayern Munich are sweating over the long-term future of their midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara, as he refuses to cite reasons for his poor response over a new contract.

Thiago was tipped to pen a new deal with Bayern Munich earlier in May but he requested for some more time. Now, reports in Germany claim that he is yet to provide reasons for the delay or break the silence. Bayern Munich have been waiting for weeks to hear from one of their most skilled players.

There are growing concerns of him wanting to run down his deal until it expires in 2021, besides a state of uncertainty that is creeping up within the club. According to the reliable Christian Falk, waiting internally at Bayern Munich would lead to major misunderstanding between the player's representatives and the team.

Bayern Munich concerned over Thiago's long-term future

Thiago, a product of the famed La Masia academy, joined Bayern Munich in 2013, and has gone on to feature in 230 matches for the German powerhouse. He has scored 31 goals in the process, but most notably, the 29-year-old is a gifted technician; someone who can be the driving force as well as the pivot in the team.

Bayern Munich's Thiago is a gifted midfielder

He is often Bayern Munich's catalyst on both ends, as he pulls the strings in midfield, drives ever-so-tidily with the ball and is a fervid reader of the game.

In his time at Bayern Munich, the Spaniard has won seven Bundesliga titles, with the most recent of them coming yesterday following the 1-0 victory over Werder. However, he couldn't celebrate with the team on the pitch owing to a groin injury sustained less than a week ago.

There is burgeoning curiosity over his contract, as he may even try to leave for a new challenge or run it down until it expires.

However, the midfielder earlier had revealed (to Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia) that he is willing to remain Bayern Munich until the end of his career, claiming;

"That's a difficult question. A lot of things would have to come together. I would have to remain at my level. Maybe the club will suddenly look for a new player in my position. But it would be wonderful to end my career at this club."

Leroy Sane is a longstanding transfer target for Bayern Munich

A host of clubs, especially in the EPL, would be interested in his services should he delay the contract extension. Thiago is not just someone who knows how to win, but also a midfielder who can steer victories and change the course of games.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich did tie down Thomas Muller, coach Hansi Flick and young sensation Alphonso Davies to new deals. They're also set to win the battle for PSG's teenage star Tanguy Kouassi and chase a marquee signing in Manchester City's Leroy Sane.