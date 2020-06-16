Bayern Munich snatch PSG star Kouassi on a free transfer

Bayern Munich are set to complete their first signing in PSG's young Tanguy Kouassi.

Bayern Munich's imminent new addition has three goals in 13 appearances this season.

PSG defender Tanguy Kouassi in action in the Ligue 1

Bayern Munich are well poised to snapping up their first deal of the forthcoming transfer window, as they prepare to land Tanguy Kouassi when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in June.

According to German publication Bild, Bayern Munich have shaken off competition from various clubs and convinced the youngster to choose Allianz Arena.

The highly-rated defender has featured in 13 matches for PSG this term, also netting an impressive three goals. The club requested him to sign a new deal, but in search of a new experience, Kouassi decided to terminate his contract.

That put various clubs on alert, including Bayern Munich, who will not sign him for a free transfer. His other potential suitors included Barcelona, AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Rennes.

Bayern Munich have signed a player of unique pedigree

Bayern Munich will sign Kouassi for free once his contract expires in June

According to reports in France, Rennes and Leipzig were the frontrunners, while AC Milan were said to be heavily interested early on before pulling the plug. However, German champions Bayern Munich made a late surge into the transfer battle and have eventually won it, despite teams such as Rennes even placing an offer on the table.

But, what is so special about the teenager that drew Bayern Munich's attention in particular?

If one calculates the extent to which a modern-day defender can play the ball, there would be a variety of testaments in the form of Virgil van Dijk or Kalidou Koulibaly, along with other young center-halves.

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain, a club with extraordinary players always focuses on winning. @neymarjr will soon recover from his rib injury. During the #Ligue1 match, Tanguy Kouassi helped his team come back to lead. He has now become PSG's youngest scorer in 44 years. #PSG pic.twitter.com/iwGWTUDn92 — Benjamin Raymond (@Raybenji11) February 17, 2020

But the to-be Bayern Munich player Kouassi's tenacity impressed Thomas Tuchel to such a degree that he decided to plot the teenager at the heart of midfield against Montpellier. Courtesy of his ball-playing abilities and composure under pressure, Kouassi excelled spotlessly.

There is an aura of confidence surrounding the 18-year-old; he's a player who owns a sense of maturity well beyond his age. Kouassi is not just quick and agile, but also a focused, disciplined and alert center-back.

His impeccable work rate adds adaptability to his game, but most significantly, Kouassi is a real threat while hunting in the opposition territory.

Kouassi can play as a center-back or midfielder for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be proud to have a center-back who can offer serious challenges to the opponents. For sure, Bayern Munich would have been watching the game where he scored a brace out of nowhere to rescue a point against LOSC Lille.

Kouassi followed up his stellar display against Montpellier with another sublime performance against Galatasaray in the Champions League - a tournament where Bayern Munich themselves are poised to reach the quarters after they brushed Chelsea aside in the first leg. PSG would go on to win 5-0, with Kouassi drawing plaudits once again.

Nianzou Kouassi's game by numbers vs. Amiens:



• Most touches (126)

• Most passes (96)

• Most aerial duels (6)

• Most clearances (4)

• Joint-most key passes (3)

• Joint-most interceptions (2)

• Most goals (2)



Only 17-years-old. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/340jC7jYBp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 15, 2020

His boss heaped praise on him amid links to Bayern Munich, stating:

“I expected such a performance from him. He's great. He has qualities and a great personality. He started in difficult conditions in Montpellier. He confirmed in the Champions League what was expected of him."

It'll be interesting to see the role he is given under Hansi Flick, given the star-studded central midfield the Bavarians have. Bayern Munich take on Werder Bremen later on, after having pipped Monchengladbach by 2-1 on Saturday.