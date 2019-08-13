Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bavarians announce the signing of Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perisic has joined Bayern Munich one an initial one-year loan deal

What's the story?

Ivan Perisic has joined Bayern Munich on an initial one-year loan deal, the club have announced on their official website.

The Croatian International joins from Inter on a temporary deal but the German club will have the option to sign the player permanently, the club have confirmed.

In case you didn't know...

Bayern Munich have been in the lookout for wide-players for the entirety of the summer and have finally managed to rope in Perisic, who has had stints with Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

After long-standing servants in Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery departed the club this summer, the record German champions were shot-staffed on the wings and began their search for quality wide-players.

The club identified Manchester City's Leroy Sane as their primary target and although his moved to Germany looked inevitable at one stage, the 23-year-old suffered a long-term injury in the FA Community Shield encounter against Liverpool.

The Bavarians have not definitively pulled the plug on the move and with Sane's move hanging by a thread, Bayern have secured the services of Perisic to add immediate quality to their side.

The heart of the matter

Ivan Perisic has officially signed for Bayern Munich on a one-year loan deal and the record German champions will have the option to make the deal permanent in 2020.

The Croatian international returns to the Bundesliga after four years in Italy and expressed his happiness at joining one of the biggest clubs in world football.

"I am very happy to be back in Germany. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in Europe. We want to compete not only in the Bundesliga and in the DFB Cup, but also in the Champions League"

What's next?

After securing the services of Perisic, it remains to be seen if the Bavarian giants return for Manchester City's Leroy Sane.

Bayern are still looking to add quality to their squad and Perisic's arrival does not signal the end of their summer spending.

Aside from Leroy Sane, the likes of Marc Roca, Philippe Coutinho and Steven Bergwijn have been linked and it is likely that the German club will secure at least one incoming before the transfer window slams shut.