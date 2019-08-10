Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bavarians agree Ivan Perisic deal

Ivan Perisic will sign for Bayern Munich imminently

What's the story?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have agreed a deal with Inter for the signing of Ivan Perisic.

The Croatian international will sign a one-year loan deal and it has been reported that the Bavarians will have an option to purchase the player permanently for a fee believed to be in the region of €20 million.

In case you didn't know...

Bayern Munich have been on the lookout for a pair of wingers, after two long-standing servants in Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben departed the club this summer.

German superstar Leroy Sane was identified as the man to fill the void but the 23-year-old's anterior cruciate ligament injury has put the brakes on any potential move.

Steven Bergwijn and Hakim Ziyech have also been mentioned as potential targets, but the latter has agreed a contract extension with Ajax, and Bergwijn is also close to doing so with PSV Eindhoven, thereby putting Bayern in a spot of bother.

In recent days, the Bavarians have moved quickly to acquire the services of Perisic and the Croatian looks set to sign a one-year deal with an option to buy.

The heart of the matter...

Perisic is expected to sign for Bayern Munich imminently on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy.

The Croatian has been left out of Inter's squad to face Valencia and it has been reported that he will travel to Germany imminently to finalize the deal.

Bayern are expected to pay a €5m loan fee and will have the option to redeem the player permanently for €20 million.

What's next?

After the acquisition of Perisic, it's likely that Bayern will be on the lookout for further signings with the view of adding depth to their squad.

If remains to be seen if the Bavarians go ahead with a deal for Leroy Sane after the Manchester City man suffered a long-term injury.