Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bavarians identify Alvaro Odriozola as top transfer target

Published Jan 21, 2020

Alvaro Odriozola

Bayern Munich have been in the hunt for a right-back this January and while other names have been linked to the club, the Bavarians have seemingly identified Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola as a top transfer target as per Christian Falk.

Bayern on the lookout for a right-back

With Hansi Flick favouring Joshua Kimmich for the holding midfielder's role, Benjamin Pavard has had to take hold of the right-back spot. But with the Bavarians lacking options for centre-halves, it seems that they are looking to bring in Odriozola to allow the Frenchman to play at the heart of Bayern's defence and even provide him with some competition for the right-back's position.

With Achraf Hakimi set to return to Real Madrid this summer after a successful two-year loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, the Spanish giants could be willing to let Odriozola leave for the German club.

It was earlier reported that the Bavarians were interested in snapping Hakimi as well but reportedly Real Madrid have no intentions of parting ways with the Moroccan. The German champions were also linked with Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier and RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann but believe Odriozola fits the bill.

Odriozola has always played second fiddle to Dani Carvajal since his arrival in the Spanish capital. The Spaniard would be motivated to push for a move in search of minutes.

