Manchester City Transfer News: Leroy Sane hints at possible Bayern Munich move by changing agents

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has appointed a new agent in what is believed to be an attempt to help organise a move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season, Sport Bild has reported.

Bayern Munich on alert as Leroy Sane switches agency

According to Christian Falk, the Germany international has left David Beckham’s DB Ventures Limited agency in favour of LIAN Sports, who also represent Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

Update @LeroySane19: the new agency of @LeroySane19 LIAN is good in transfering players away from their club. @LeroySane19 still wants the transfer to @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 18, 2020

Because of many requests about the background of the change of the Agent by @LeroySane19. an example to explain: @JB17Official wants to leave his Club. It doesn‘t work in the summer. He changed to LIAN Sports. @LeroySane19 wants to leave his Club. His new Agency is: LIAN Sports — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 18, 2020

The Bavarians were close to signing the 24-year-old last summer but have ruled out a move in the January transfer window due to his cruciate ligament injury. They have, however, been made aware of his change in agency and they have consequently made him a prime target for the summer.

Sane suffered an ACL injury during the City's Community Shield victory over Liverpool in August last year and was ruled of action for six months. Pep Guardiola's men face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today and ahead of the contest, the Spaniard provided a promising update on his injury saying, "Yes, positive. Leroy is still not training with us but everything is going really well. Aymeric made another week with us training. Everyone else is more or less fit, yeah."

The former Schalke star's contract with the reigning Premier League champions will expire at the end of next season and there are currently no signs of an extension on the horizon. Bild claims the player is still keen on a move to the Allianz Arena and it remains to be seen if his long-term future remains at the Etihad.

