Manchester City Transfer News: Leroy Sane hints at possible Bayern Munich move by changing agents
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has appointed a new agent in what is believed to be an attempt to help organise a move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season, Sport Bild has reported.
Bayern Munich on alert as Leroy Sane switches agency
According to Christian Falk, the Germany international has left David Beckham’s DB Ventures Limited agency in favour of LIAN Sports, who also represent Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.
The Bavarians were close to signing the 24-year-old last summer but have ruled out a move in the January transfer window due to his cruciate ligament injury. They have, however, been made aware of his change in agency and they have consequently made him a prime target for the summer.
Sane suffered an ACL injury during the City's Community Shield victory over Liverpool in August last year and was ruled of action for six months. Pep Guardiola's men face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today and ahead of the contest, the Spaniard provided a promising update on his injury saying, "Yes, positive. Leroy is still not training with us but everything is going really well. Aymeric made another week with us training. Everyone else is more or less fit, yeah."
The former Schalke star's contract with the reigning Premier League champions will expire at the end of next season and there are currently no signs of an extension on the horizon. Bild claims the player is still keen on a move to the Allianz Arena and it remains to be seen if his long-term future remains at the Etihad.
