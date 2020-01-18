Reinier close to Real Madrid switch, Los Blancos prefer a permanent move over a loan for James Rodriguez and more: Real Madrid Transfer Roundup, 18th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Real Madrid transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Spanish giants today.

Real Madrid close to signing Reinier from Flamengo

As per reports on AS, Real Madrid are inching closer to signing Flamengo midfielder Reinier in the January transfer window. The 17-year-old is understood to have recently met with club officials in the Spanish capital to discuss a deal tabled to be around €35 million.

However, Los Blancos cannot sign him just yet as he is still a minor but, fortunately for them, he will turn 18 on January 19. The Brazilian will join compatriots Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr at the Santiago Bernabeu once he completes his move.

Real Madrid only interested in permanent transfer for James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

Real Madrid are understood to prefer a permanent transfer over a loan move for James Rodriguez, Spanish publication Marca has claimed.

The Colombia international returned to the Santiago Bernabeu after a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich last summer but has since struggled for game time under Zinedine Zidane.

The 28-year-old has also suffered an unfortunate series of injuries in the last few years with the most recent being a knee injury he picked up during international duty in November last year.

Rodriguez has lately been linked with loan moves to the likes of Everton and Arsenal but Los Blancos are only willing to sell him permanently.

Nerazzurri to return for Luka Modric at the end of the season

Luka Modric

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte will resume his efforts to sign Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric in the summer, according to reports in SPORT.

The Nerazzurri have been monitoring the Croatia international for over a year and Los Blancos are even preparing themselves for a future without him by looking for long-term replacements in the January transfer window. However, Conte and his entourage are prepared to wait until the midfielder enters the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu to sign him.

The 34-year-old appears to be nearing the end of his time in the Spanish capital as the emergence of Federico Valverde under Zinedine Zidane means he is likely to become a more disposable asset in the years to come. Inter are aware of the situation and are currently putting terms together ahead of a potential summer bid.

Jesus Vallejo not keen joining Almeria on loan

Jesús Vallejo

According to Telemadrid via SPORT, Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo is not interested in leaving the club despite heavy interest from the likes of Almeria, Leganes, and Granada.

Los Blancos were worried about the centre-back's lack of game time at Wolverhampton Wanderers and are mooting a loan move elsewhere after recalling him from England earlier in the month. The 22-year-old joined the Premier League outfit on a season-long loan deal last summer but had a difficult time integrating into their first-team.

Guti is understood to be keen on bringing Vallejo to Almeria but the player has no interest in moving to the Segunda Division club.

