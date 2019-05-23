Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bavarians target three more players to revamp their squad

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW ANALYST News 83 // 23 May 2019, 17:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajax v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Group E

What’s the story?

Bayern Munich after completing the signings of Lucas Hernández, Benjamin Pavard and Jann-Fiete Arp, are looking forward to pursue three more players. The Bavarians are now stepping up their chase for Leroy Sane, Timo Werner and Rodrigo.

In case you didn’t know..

Bayern Munich are looking to revamp their squad and have been signalling their intention to hit the transfer market hard, ahead of next season in a bid to replace their outgoing ageing players. With the departures of Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Rafinha, the Bundesliga champions are planning to spend big in several departments.

The heart of the matter

As per reports, the Bavarians want to sign Sane, Timo Werner and Rodrigo.

Werner has been long linked to the German champions. Bayern will have a good chance of assessing the striker when they play RB Leipzig in the German Cup final at the weekend as they look poised to begin negotiations after the match.

On the other hand, Bavarians are already in touch with Manchester City winger Sane. The club feel the German winger is the best-suited replacement for Ribery and James Rodriguez. The German international struggled for minutes under Pep Guardiola this season as Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva were in excellent form.

Another Atletico Madrid player on Bayern's radar is midfielder Rodrigo, who has been attracting interest from Manchester City as well. The Spaniard is already in advanced talks with the Premier League champions but the German giants believe that his team-mate Lucas Hernandez can convince him to join him at the Allianz Arena, with his €70 million release clause not likely to be a problem for Bayern.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Bayern manage to sign the three players in the summer transfer window.