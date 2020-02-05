Bayern Munich Transfer News: German champions to restart negotiations with Manchester City's Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich will restart negotiations with Manchester City's Leroy Sane in April, according to German outlet Sport Bild.

Sane has been on Bayern Munich's radar for a while now

The German champions were heavily linked with the pacy winger for the entirety of last summer but were supposedly put off by Manchester City's £126 million valuations of the winger. The Bundesliga outfit specifically opted out of a deal when Sane suffered an ACL injury in the Community Shield match against Liverpool in August last year.

The Manchester City winger now has one-and-a-half-years left on his deal at the Etihad and will be out of contract in 2021. Bayern Munich are surprisingly the only top side looking to sign the German, and the Bundesliga champions are reportedly looking to sign the player on a cut-price fee next summer.

The Etihad outfit are reportedly willing to sell the winger next summer if he doesn't sign a long-term contract as the Premier League club do not want to risk losing the star-winger for free.

Italian champions Juventus have also been linked with the winger recently, but it does not seem like that anything concrete has taken place between the clubs or the player.

Sane's future at the Etihad remains uncertain with some reports claiming that the German now has doubts over joining Bayern next summer as they didn't come calling this January.

