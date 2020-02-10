Bayern Munich Transfer News: Leroy Sane and Roberto Firmino part of the Bavarians’ ambitious summer project

Bayern Munich are desperate to bring Roberto Firmino to Germany

Bayern Munich have ambitious plans in place for the summer involving Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, AS reports.

The reigning Bundesliga champions are already working behind the scene to bolster their squad next season and wish to assemble a team which can guarantee success.

Bayern Munich are currently top of the league table, just a point ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig.

Besides staying at the top in the Bundesliga, the Bavarians also want to assert their influence in the UEFA Champions League, a competition which they last won in the 2012-13 season.

As such, the German giants are looking forward to an eventful summer and have zeroed in on the Premier League duo as the right men to take them forward.

Bayern Munich aiming to get back among the European elites

The Bundesliga champions are aiming to bring Sane and Firmino to Germany and believe that the two of them can kick-start a new era of European dominance at Bayern. Both players have been quite successful in the Premier League, even though injuries have halted Sane’s rise in recent times.

The German has been a long term target of the Bavarians, who have openly declared their admiration for the player in recent times. The player is in the final 18 months of his contract with Manchester City and has missed the entire season so far since picking up an injury in the Community Shield clash against Liverpool. As such, Bayern are planning to lower their offer and hope to secure his signature for around €95 million.

Wrestling Firmino away from Liverpool, however, won’t be easy at all. The Brazilian is one of the key members of Jurgen Klopp’s side and the German manager would loathe losing his key man in the summer. However, Bayern manager Hans Flick, the Bayern desperately wants Firmino in his team. The Brazilian is considered to be the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski and as a result, the Bavarians are willing to offer Liverpool €90 million for his signature.

