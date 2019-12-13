Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen preview, predicted XI, team news and more | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory vs Tottenham in midweek after successive league defeats

Bayern Munich host Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena on matchday 15 of this season's Bundesliga, aiming for a return to winning ways in domestic competition after their 100% Champions League record remained intact with their 3-1 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.

With successive defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach, the defending champions find themselves in an unfamiliar position: seven points off top spot in seventh place. Robert Lewandowski, the club's leading talisman, failed to score in their last two matches - which emphasises his importance to their attacking capabilities.

Meanwhile ahead of kick-off, Werder Bremen are 14th in the table with 14 points. They have lost six, drawn five and only recorded three victories this term - as just two points separates themselves and a relegation playoff spot, currently held by Fortuna Dusseldorf with 12 points.

Their victories have come against teams outside the top six, with Milot Rashica (6) and Yuva Osaka (4) leading their goalscoring load thus far this season.

Head-to-head meetings, form guide

The Bavarians are aiming to register their 19th consecutive victory over Werder Bremen across all competitions - their last defeat was on penalties in the Telekom Cup in 2012. Judging on current season form, that statistic is likely to remain in their favour once again come Saturday. Their league form guide is as follows:

Bayern: LWWLL

Bremen: DLLWL

Team news

Bayern suffered an unwelcome setback on Wednesday in the Champions League, where they lost Kingsley Coman before half-time with a nasty-looking knee injury. Defenders Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez are not expected to feature, with both still recovering from their respective injuries - meaning they will once again start with a makkeshift centre-back pairing.

Javi Martinez is suspended for this weekend's fixture, so Jerome Boateng will presumably start alongside David Alaba in central defence.

Injuries: Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Kingsley Coman

Doubtful: Alphonso Davies

Suspensions: Javi Martinez

Predicted XI

Bayern Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Benjamin Pavard; Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Philippe Coutinho; Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Ivan Perisic.

Prediction

The Bavarians need to regain momentum and quickly, if they are to retain their Bundesliga title. After successive defeats, Bayern will be looking to bounce back with a comprehensive home victory against the Green and Whites.

The upcoming contest has been largely one-sided in recent seasons and even against a makeshift defence, it's difficult to see Bremen emerging with an away victory. Lewandowski has 16 goals in 14 matches so will want to continue his goalscoring form this weekend.

Verdict: Bayern Munich 3-1 Werder Bremen