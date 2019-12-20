Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg preview, predicted XI, team news and more

Bayern Munich would welcome Wolfsburg to the Allianz Arena

The last weekend of Bundesliga action in the decade gets underway this weekend and it would see Bayern Munich host Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians thumped Werder Bremen 6-1 the last time they were in action at home and it is on the back of this convincing victory that they would welcome VFL Wolfsburg to Munich.

The visitors showed great grit to snatch a 1-1 draw with Schalke 04 right at the death in midweek but they would be coming up against markedly stronger opposition.

Wolfsburg are currently placed 8th on the standings, while Bayern Munich find themselves in the unfamiliar position of 3rd, four points off the pace at the midway stage of the campaign.

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Both sides have met each other on 47 occasions in the past, with Bayern Munich holding the advantage with 36 wins, while Wolfsburg have won just four times against the Bavarian giants.

Furthermore, Die Rotten have had immense success in this fixture in recent years, winning all but one of the last 11 fixtures between the pair, with their last meeting ending in a whopping 6-0 victory for Bayern Munich in March 2019.

Bayern Munich form guide: WWLLW

Wolfsburg form guide: DWLLW

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg Team News

Caretaker manager Hans Dieter-Flick has been without the services of several long-term absentees due to injury and players like Niklas Sule (Cruciate Ligament), Lucas Hernandez (Ankle), Fiete Arp (Arm), and Michael Cuisance (Ankle) are all still ruled out, while Kingsley Coman is also on the treatment table due to a tear suffered in the Champions League clash with Tottenham.

Injuries: Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Fiete Arp, Michael Cuisance, Kingsley Coman

Suspension: Thiago Alcantara

Risk of suspension: Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, and Jerome Boateng are all one yellow card away from suspension

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Philippe Coutinho; Ivan Perisic, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg prediction

It has been a hot-and-cold season thus far for Bayern Munich and their lethargic form earlier in the campaign led to the termination of Niko Kovac's appointment as a manager.

In his stead, Flick has steadied the ship somewhat, winning seven of his nine games in charge and he would hope to end 2019 on a high to strengthen his bargaining chips in getting the job permanently.

Though Wolfsburg have enough quality to pose Bayern Munich problems, this is unlikely to happen and in Robert Lewandowski, the hosts have the deadliest striker in all of Europe and the Polish international would hope to cap off a fine year with another memorable performance in front of goal.

Verdict: Bayern Munich 4-1 Wolfsburg