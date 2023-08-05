Bayern Munich vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2023

The pre-season is back in action with its final round of matches before the new season this week as AS Monaco lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an intriguing fixture at the Sportpark Unterhaching on Monday.

Bayern Munich vs AS Monaco Preview

AS Monaco finished in sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Les Monegasques suffered a defeat at the hands of Arsenal on penalties in the Emirates Cup in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, finished at the top of the Bundesliga table last season but have not been at their best this year. The Bavarian outfit edged Liverpool to an impressive 4-3 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Bayern Munich vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have never played an official game against AS Monaco and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

Bayern Munich were the most prolific team in the Bundesliga last season and scored an astonishing 92 goals in their 34 matches in the competition.

Wissam Ben Yedder topped the goalscoring charts for AS Monaco last season and scored 19 goals in all competitions in addition to his six assists.

AS Monaco ended their Ligue 1 campaign on a decidedly poor note last season and were winless in their last four league matches of the season, losing three of these games.

Bayern Munich have found the back of the net in each of their three friendly games and have scored six goals during this period.

Bayern Munich vs AS Monaco Prediction

Bayern Munich have an impressive squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a transition at the moment. Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane found the back of the net against Liverpool and will look to replicate their feats this week.

AS Monaco can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent on Monday. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 AS Monaco

Bayern Munich vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serge Gnabry to score - Yes