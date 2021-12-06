Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th December 2021

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another massive fixture between two European behemoths this week as Bayern Munich lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Preview

Bayern Munich are at the top of the Bundesliga standings at the moment and have also topped their Champions League group. The Bavarian giants edged arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund to a crucial 3-2 victory in their previous game and are likely to rest some of their key players on Wednesday.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have endured a difficult campaign so far and will need a victory against Bayern Munich to assure themselves a place in the Round of 16. The Blaugrana were stunned by Real Betis over the weekend and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent record against Barcelona and have won nine out of 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Catalans' paltry three victories.

Bayern Munich have scored an astonishing 14 goals in their last three games against Barcelona and have been fairly ruthless in this fixture.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last five home games against Barcelona in all competitions.

If Barcelona suffer defeat this week, the 2021-22 Champions League campaign will be their worst in 23 years.

Bayern Munich have scored five goals apiece in the two home games in the UEFA Champions League so far this season.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have scored only four goals in their last eight Champions League matches.

Thomas Muller has scored seven goals in six appearances against Barcelona and has been more prolific against the Catalans than any other player in the history of the Champions League.

Barcelona's 8-2 debacle against Bayern Munich in 2020 remains the worst defeat in the history of the club.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have managed to improve some aspects of their game under Xavi but have a mountain to climb this season. The Catalans reverted to their old habits in La Liga over the weekend and cannot afford to slip up in one of the biggest games of their season so far.

Bayern Munich have a few injury concerns at the moment and might not risk a full-strength side in this fixture. Barcelona will go all-out in this must-win game but are unlikely to defeat the Bavarians in their own backyard.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-2 Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayern Munich

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Robert Lewandowski to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Bayern Munich to score first: YES

