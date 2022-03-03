Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich are set to play Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt in the league. A second-half goal from former Schalke and Manchester City winger and Germany international Leroy Sane ensured victory for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, beat Frank Kramer's Arminia Bielefeld 3-0 in the Bundesliga. A first-half goal from Argentine striker Lucas Alario and a second-half brace from France international Moussa Diaby sealed the deal for Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost six and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich beating Bayer Leverkusen 5-1. First-half braces from Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry and a goal from experienced forward Thomas Muller secured the win for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W-W

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will be unable to call upon the services of Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies and French midfielder Corentin Tolisso. There are doubts over the availability of former Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, attacker Thomas Muller and experienced goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. French centre-back Lucas Hernandez is suspended.

Injured: Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso

Doubtful: Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka

Suspended: Lucas Hernandez

Bayer Leverkusen

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen will be without experienced winger Karim Bellarabi and Russian goalkeeper Andrey Lunyov. There are doubts over the availability of veteran Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and Czech striker Patrik Schick. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gerardo Seoane is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Andrey Lunyov, Karim Bellarabi

Doubtful: Julian Baumgartlinger, Patrik Schick

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sven Ulreich, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Omar Richards, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Mitchel Bakker, Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios, Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Kerem Demirbay, Lucas Alario

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayern Munich, as expected, are top of the league table, and should win the Bundesliga once again. Their domestic dominance has become the norm now, and it is hard to see what will stop them.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. They have done well this season, with young midfielder Florian Wirtz, in particular, impressing.

Bayern Munich will be the favourites.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Bayer Leverkusenr Leverkusenr Leverkusenr Leverkusen

