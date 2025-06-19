Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20th 2025

Bayern Munich and Boca Juniors will continue their quest for glory at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup when they square off on Friday (June 20th). The game will be played at The Hard Rock Stadium.

Bayern began their campaign with a comprehensive 10-0 thrashing of Auckland City in their opening game over the weekend. They were six goals up at the break, with Michael Olise and Sacha Boey scoring a goal each, while Kingsley Coman scored a brace in an all-French goalscoring affair in the opening 21 minutes.

Thomas Muller was the first non-French scorer in the 45th minute, while Olise completed his brace in first-half injury time. Jamal Musiala stepped off the bench to score a second-half hat-trick while the soon-to-be-departed Muller wrapped up the rout in the 89th minute.

Boca Juniors, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a four-goal thriller against Benfica. They were two goals up by the 37th minute, but Angel Di Maria halved the deficit from the spot deep into first-half injury time.

An eventful end to the game saw both sides finish the game with 10 men, with Andrea Belotti being sent off for Benfica while Jorge Figal was dismissed for the Argentines. Nicolas Otamendi scored in between the red cards to draw the game level and silence a Boca crowd that had been hostile to him owing to his history with Velez Sarsfield.

The stalemate left the Xeneize joint-second in Group C on one point, while Bayern lead the way on three points.

Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in the 2001 Intercontinental Cup final, when Bayern claimed a 1-0 victory after extra time.

Bayern are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions (five wins).

Boca are winless in their last five games in regulation time (three losses).

Bayern have registered at least five shots on target in their last 11 competitive games.

Eight of Boca's last 12 games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Bayern Munich are fresh off registering the biggest margin of victory in FIFA Club World Cup history. However, that game came against a struggling Auckland side and the Bavarians are likely to face a much sterner test here. Vincent Kompany's side did not exactly live up to their billing last season, but they are still one of the more fancied sides to go all the way in this tournament.

Boca Juniors are making their second appearance at the CWC, with their sole clash coming in a losing final effort against AC Milan in 2007. The Buenos Aires outfit have struggled in front of goal in recent weeks, scoring just four goals in their last five. However, all four goals came in the first half, so a fast start can be expected from Miguel Russo's side.

Bayern were the favorites to top this group and a win here could see them book their spot in the knockout rounds. Boca, for their part, would have been disappointed to have let a two-goal lead slip against Benfica, but have to focus on the task ahead against one of the biggest sides in the world.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Boca Juniors

Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bayern to score over 1.5 goals

