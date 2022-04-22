Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund: 5 key battles as the top two sides face off | Bundesliga 2021-22 

League leaders Bayern Munich will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, 23rd April. The visitors are currently nine points behind their hosts with four rounds of games to play this season. That means a win would seal a remarkable 10th consecutive title for the Bavarians.

Bayern come into Der Klassiker on the back of four wins and one draw in their last five league games. They will look to secure another three points and have one hand on the title by the end of the game.

Dortmund, on the other hand, enters the contest on the back of three wins, one draw and one loss in their last five in the league. Realistically, Black and Yellow have nothing to play for, except to delay their rivals' title celebrations.

The hosts will be without Kingsley Coman, who is doubtful with an ankle injury. He will be joined by fellow Frenchman Corentin Tolisso on the sidelines. The visitors will be without key players Axel Witsel, Mats Hummels and Thomas Meunier. That leaves them short on experience at the back, which could prove costly against Bayern.

The previous meeting between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga ended 3-2 in favor of the Bavarians. Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland scored for Dortmund, while a Robert Lewandowski brace and a goal by Coman saw Bayern take all three points.

Tomorrow's game promises to be a mouth-watering prospect for fans of both teams as well as for neutrals. With that said, let's take a look at the five key battles in Der Klassiker.

#5. Jude Bellingham vs. Leon Goretzka

Most big games are decided by one or two goals and are usually tightly contested. However, midfield battles set the tone for teams. The team that wins the battle subsequently has more territory on the pitch and hence can attack from different areas.

LiveScore @livescore



The Birmingham-lad is smashing it abroad DID YOU KNOW: Jude Bellingham has over 𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 the amount of direct goal contributions in less games this season than he did in the whole 20/21 seasonThe Birmingham-lad is smashing it abroad DID YOU KNOW: Jude Bellingham has over 𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 the amount of direct goal contributions in less games this season than he did in the whole 20/21 season 💪The Birmingham-lad is smashing it abroad 😎 https://t.co/uXcB8C7i6A

Youngster Jude Bellingham has been great for Borussia Dortmund this season. Aged just 18, he has made 40 appearances for his club, scoring six and assisting 13 in the process. He will have to be at his best to get the better of the more experienced Leon Goretzka.

The German recently returned after recovering from a hip injury and has been thrust straight into Bayern's starting XI. He has made just 23 appearances this season, scoring three and assisting two. It will be interesting to see how he performs in this high-intensity game.

#4. Erling Haaland vs. Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano will be tasked with one of the toughest marking assignments in world football. The Frenchman will be in-charge of tracking Erling Haaland in and around Bayern Munich's box.

The Norwegian has had an incredible season in terms of output, but has had a few spells on the sidelines with injuries as well. Haaland has scored 25 goals and provided eight assists in 26 appearances this season. He got himself on the scoresheet the last time these two sides met with a brilliant finish.

Erling Haaland @ErlingHaaland Now focus on the Klassiker next week 🟡 @bvb09 Now focus on the Klassiker next week🟡 @bvb09 + 3️⃣❗ Now focus on the Klassiker next week ⚫🟡 @bvb09 https://t.co/JYPVypWB5G

Upamecano will have the upper hand thanks to his team's collective defensive efforts. But it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this battle of two strong and combative players.

#3. Serge Gnabry vs. Tom Rothe

Serge Gnabry will come up against 17-year-old Tom Rothe on the flank in this top-of-the-table clash. The Bayern Munich winger has been in sparkling form this season and is at the heart of most of their creativity in the final third.

He has made 41 appearances across competitions, scoring 15 and assisting 10 in the process. Rothe will be tasked with tracking his runs and thwarting his attempts to penetrate key areas. He made his senior debut for Dortmund just last week after being called-up for their 6-1 demolition of Wolfsburg due to injuries and suspensions.

Keep an eye out for this duel as it could get fiery!

#2. Thomas Muller vs. Reinier Jesus

Reinier Jesus will most likely be deployed in Borussia Dortmund's midfield following injuries to Mahmoud Dahoud and Axel Witsel. He will come up against one of the trickiest and smartest opponents in Thomas Muller, who is a menace in the #10 role.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Most assists in Europe's top five leagues



🗓️ 2019/20: Thomas Muller - 21

🗓️ 2020/21: Thomas Muller - 16 (and counting...)



Since Muller's last Germany cap in November 2018 he has scored 22 and assisted 44 Bundesliga goals Most assists in Europe's top five leagues🗓️ 2019/20: Thomas Muller - 21🗓️ 2020/21: Thomas Muller - 16 (and counting...)Since Muller's last Germany cap in November 2018 he has scored 22 and assisted 44 Bundesliga goals 🅰️ Most assists in Europe's top five leagues🗓️ 2019/20: Thomas Muller - 21🗓️ 2020/21: Thomas Muller - 16 (and counting...)🇩🇪 Since Muller's last Germany cap in November 2018 he has scored 22 and assisted 44 Bundesliga goals https://t.co/EpMBVd4vvC

Muller is the engine room on which the Bayern Munich juggernaut runs. Not only does he score clutch goals, but is also remarkably unselfish and sets up his teammates with wonderful passes. The German has made 42 appearances across competitions this season, scoring 12 goals and providing a whopping 23 assists.

Reinier, on the other hand, is still inexperienced in comparison at just 20 years old. He has made 17 appearances this season without registering a goal contribution. It will be crucial for him to be at his sharpest to track Muller.

#1. Robert Lewandowski vs. Manuel Akanji

Nearly all of Borussia Dortmund's hopes of securing any sort of result depend upon how they handle Lewandowski. The mighty Pole has played in 42 games this season, scoring an astounding 47 goals and providing six assists. Manuel Akanji will be assigned the job of marking him in tomorrow's clash.

The Swiss defender is Dortmund's main man in their back-three and is responsible for holding the line and pushing the players out. His strength and ability to win aerial duels will be crucial in keeping the ball from reaching Lewandowski. With both not the quickest, there is very little chance either can outrun the other.

Akanji will have to put in tremendous effort to organize a depleted back-line to shut down one of Europe's most potent attacks.

