Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Bayern Munich lock horns with Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Preview
Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Bavarian outfit thrashed Hamburger SC by a comprehensive 5-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Chelsea, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Premier League table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The Blues were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Brentford in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against Chelsea and have won four out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chelsea's paltry one victory.
- Bayern Munich have won three of their last four matches against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League and managed to win both their games against the Blues in the 2019-20 edition of the competition.
- Chelsea have lost three of their five matches against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League - their highest percentage of defeats against a single opponent that they have faced at least five times in the history of the competition.
- Bayern Munich have lost only one of their last 11 matches at home against teams from England in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such defeat coming against Liverpool in 2019.
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Prediction
Bayern Munich have started their season in admirable fashion but are set to face their first major test on Wednesday. Harry Kane scored an impressive brace in his previous game and will look to add to his goal tally this week.
Chelsea can pack a punch on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes