Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Ad

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past Holstein Kiel by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form on the domestic front so far. The Bavarian giants played out a 1-1 draw against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against Eintracht Frankfurt and have won 33 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's eight victories.

Bayern Munich have secured a total of 42 victories at home against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga - the highest number of victories at home by any team against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Bayern Munich have picked up a total of 55 points from their 22 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their highest such tally at this stage of the season since their 2017-18 campaign.

Bayern Munich have won each of their last nine matches at home in the Bundesliga for the first time since 2020.

Ad

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bayern Munich have an excellent squad at their disposal and have managed to dominate the Bundesliga under Vincent Kompany. The likes of Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt can pull off an upset on their day and have punched above their weight this season. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Ad

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback