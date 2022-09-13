Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's UCL Match - September 13, 2022

Bayern Munich will take on Barcelona in one of the most awaited games of the season. The two giants lock horns on the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League at the Allianz Arena tonight (September 13).

There's plenty of history and rivalry in this fixture, with the Bavarian side having the bragging rights heading into this match. Despite the immensely strong squad they have, Bayern have had some trouble adjusting to life without Robert Lewandowski and are winless in three league games. However, their comfortable 2-0 win away at Inter on the first UCL matchday suggests they could be back to winning ways soon.

Barcelona manager Xavi, meanwhile, will have a selection headache in his hands, with a fully fit squad available for this game. It will be interesting to see who slots in the backline, with a plethora of new signings like Hector Bellerin pushing to start.

Lewandowski will undoubtedly be the focus of attention in this game. He has wasted no time since his switch from Bayern to Barcelona, netting a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for Barcelona.

Squads to Choose from

Bayern Munich

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Johannes Schenk, and Jakob Mayer

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Bouna Sarr, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Noussair Mazraoui, Alphonso Davies, Josip Stanisic, and David Herold

Midfielders: Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Ryan Gravenberch, Jamal Musiala, Paul Wanner

Forwards: Sadio Mane, Mathys Tel, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Lucas Copado, and Thomas Muller

Barcelona

Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, and Arnau Tenas

Defenders: Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin, Gerard Pique, and Jordi Alba

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Pablo Gavira, Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Frenkie De Jong, and Sergi Roberto

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, and Memphis Depay

Predicted Playing XIs

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane, and Serge Gnabry

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Ousmane Dembele

Match Details

Match: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

Date: September 13, 2022

Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

There's a core of players such as Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Leroy Sane, and Alphonso Davies who could be key in this game. Lewandowski, along with Sadio Mane should be the most popular captaincy options. However, both teams are also defensively sound, and a cagey fixture with not many goals being scored could ensue.

In the first suggestion, I'm opting to have four players in defence, with Marc Andre ter Stegen in goal. Mane over Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich in midfield are the other notable names. Lewandowski is undoubtedly a solid captaincy option, with Mane an able deputy.

In the second suggestion, I've gone with a more differential selection, with the likes of Gnabry and Mueller getting a place in the team. Dembele could be the difference maker in this game, and he should be fit and ready to go in this marquee clash. He's a good captaincy alternative, while Sane is equally good as the VC.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Matthijs De Ligt, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Jules Kounde, Leroy Sane, Raphinha, Joshua Kimmich, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, and Sadio Mane

Captain: Robert Lewandowski. Vice-Captain: Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Jules Kounde, Leroy Sane, Raphinha, Marcel Sabitzer, Serge Gnabry, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, and Thomas Mueller

Captain: Ousmane Dembele, Vice-Captain: Leroy Sane

Edited by Bhargav