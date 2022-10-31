Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st November 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Inter Milan lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich side at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Nerazzurri defeated Sampdoria by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this week.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have improved after a relatively slow start to their campaign. The Bavarian outfit thrashed FSV Mainz by a 6-2 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a slight edge over Inter Milan and have won four out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's three victories.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last three UEFA Champions League matches against Inter Milan in the group stage of the competition.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last three away matches against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League - an active record against the Bavarians in European competitions.

Bayern Munich have won their last five home games against Italian teams in the UEFA Champions League and have scored at least two goals in each match.

Bayern Munich have won their last six group-stage matches in the UEFA Champions League and are looking to become the first team to win all six group games in consecutive European campaigns.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last three away games in the UEFA Champions League and could extend the streak to four games for the first time since 2005.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Prediction

Bayern Munich have an impressive squad at their disposal and have grown in stature under Julian Nagelsmann. Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark this week.

Inter Milan did well to pick up four points against Barcelona and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Inter Milan

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leroy Sane to score - Yes

