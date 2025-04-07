Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2025

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important clash at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form on the domestic front this season. The Nerazzurri were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Parma in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the Bundesliga table at the moment and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The Bavarian outfit defeated FC Augsburg by a comprehensive 3-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good historical record against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League and have won four out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's two victories.

Bayern Munich have won each of their last two matches against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, with both their victories coming by a 2-0 margin in the 2022-23 season.

Inter Milan have lost four of their seven matches against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League but have eliminated them from both their knockout ties in the competition.

Inter Milan are one of only five teams that have managed to eliminate Bayern Munich from the knockout stages on more than one occasion in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Prediction

Bayern Munich have an excellent squad at their disposal but have had their problems against Inter Milan on a few occasions in the past. Harry Kane has been talismanic for the Bavarians this season and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Inter Milan can be lethal on their day and cannot afford to put a foot wrong going into this game. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand on Tuesday.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-1 Inter Milan

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

