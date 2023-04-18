Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th April 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Bayern Munich take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Cityzens eased past Leicester City by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are at the top of the Bundesliga table at the moment but have been inconsistent this year. The home side played out a disappointing 1-1 draw against TSG Hoffenheim over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have lost their last two matches against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League - as many defeats as their had suffered in their first five such games in the competition.

Among teams that have faced them at least five teams in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City are one of only three teams to have won at least half of their games against Bayern Munich in the competition.

Manchester City have lost only one of their last 20 games against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such defeat coming again RB Leipzig in the 2021-22 season.

Bayern Munich lost the first leg by 3-0 margin - only three teams have overturned such a deficit in a knockout tie in the competition.

After three consecutive defeats against Thomas Tuchel's teams, Pep Guardiola has won each of his last three such matches in all competitions without conceding a single goal.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and remain the favourites to conquer Europe this season. Erling Haaland was at his prolific best in the first leg and will look to add to his goal tally at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are yet to hit their stride under Thomas Tuchel and will have their work cut out for them this week. Manchester City are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-2 Manchester City

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

