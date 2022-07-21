Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July | Club Friendlies 2022

Wisconsin's Optus Field will bear witness to a battle between two European giants this weekend as Bayern Munich lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an intriguing clash on Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Preview

Bayern Munich dominated the Bundesliga last season and won the league by a massive margin of eight points. The Bavarians thrashed DC United by a comfortable 6-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Manchester City edged Liverpool to another league title last season and will look to extend their dominance to the European front in the coming months. The Premier League champions defeated Club America by a 2-1 margin this week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of a total of eight matches played between the two teams.

Bayern Munich had the best defence in the Bundesliga last season and conceded only 37 goals over the course of their campaign.

Manchester City scored a league-high 99 goals from their 38 games in the Premier League and have been in impressive form under Pep Guardiola.

Bayern Munich have also come into their own under Julian Nagelsmann, scoring an impressive 97 goals from their 34 games in the Bundesliga last season.

Bayern Munich have been at their prolific best in recent weeks, scoring 10 goals and conceding six in their last three matches in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola became the fastest manager to 500 points in the Premier League this year and now has 536 points from his 228 matches in charge of Manchester City.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Prediction

Bayern Munich have been in impressive form under Julian Nagelsmann but have a few issues to address ahead of this match. The Bavarians were ruthless against DC United and will need to maintain their prolific streak this weekend.

Manchester City are virtually unstoppable on their day but will face one of Europe's best teams in Bayern Munich. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2-2 Manchester City

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

