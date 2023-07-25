Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2023

The pre-season returns to the fold with another round of massive fixtures this week as Bayern Munich lock horns with Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side in an interesting clash at the Japan National Stadium on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City finished at the top of the Premier League table last season and have been exceptional over the past year. The Cityzens edged Inter Milan to a 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League final in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Bayern Munich narrowly edged Borussia Dortmund to win the Bundesliga title last season but have not been at their best over the past year. The Bavarian outfit edged FC Koln to a crucial 2-1 victory last month and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Among teams that have faced them at least five teams in the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City are one of only three teams to have won at least half of their games against Bayern Munich in the competition.

Manchester City have lost only one of their last 21 games against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League, with their only such defeat coming again RB Leipzig in the 2021-22 season.

After three consecutive defeats against Thomas Tuchel's teams, Pep Guardiola has been unbeaten in his last three such games and has conceded only one goal in these matches.

Manchester City scored an impressive 94 goals and conceded only 33 goals in the Premier League last season - the best tallies in the competition on both accounts.

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been in exceptional form under Pep Guardiola and won a historic treble last season. The Premier League giants have an excellent squad at their disposal and can be virtually unstoppable on their day.

Bayern Munich are currently in the midst of a transition and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-4 Manchester City

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes