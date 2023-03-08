Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (March 8). The Bavarians hold a narrow advantage in the tie, courtesy of their 1-0 win in Paris last month. However, with Kylian Mbappe fit and firing again, PSG will be looking for a statement win and progress to the quarterfinals.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men suffered a shock defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga just days after their win against PSG. However, they have won both their games since, including a 3-0 thumping of title rivals Union Berlin.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have won all three games since their defeat against Bayern, scoring 11 goals in their last three Ligue 1 outings. However, the Parisians have lost Brazilian superstar Neymar to an ankle injury for the rest of the season.

On that note, let's take a look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain: 3 key battles

#3 Lionel Messi vs Dayot Upamecano

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Arguably the best player in the world, Lionel Messi's attacking intuition is second to none. The Argentine is not showing any signs of slowing down at 35, having scored four goals and registered four assists in six UEFA Champions League appearances this season.

Monitoring his movements in the final third is definitely a tough task as he's very tricky with the ball at his feet and his vision is second to none. Messi can singlehandedly split defenses and Dayot Upamecano will have his work cut out.

However, Upamecano is quick and defensively robust. The Frenchman's presence in the backline has been crucial for Bayern Munich this season. It remains to be seen if he can keep Messi under wraps tonight.

#2 Eric Choupo-Moting vs Sergio Ramos

FC Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain 2022-23

Eric Choupo-Moting is arguably one of the most in-form forwards currently in the world and he has been clinical in front of goal in recent months as well.

The Cameroonian has scored three goals in five UEFA Champions League appearances this season. Monitoring his movements in the final third is a tough task and Sergio Ramos will have to keep Choupo-Moting under close watch if he intends to win this individual battle.

However, Ramos is highly experienced and his defensive prowess is remarkable. Keeping Choupo-Moting under wraps will definitely reduce Bayern Munich's threat and that is exactly what Ramos will aim for.

#1 Kylian Mbappe vs Matthijs de Ligt

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most in-form and deadly finishers in Europe. The Frenchman recently became PSG's all-time leading goalscorer and will be looking to add to his tally tonight. Mbappe has netted seven goals and registered three assists in seven Champions League appearances this season.

Monitoring his movements in attack is difficult as he can take on and dribble past his opponent at will. Matthijs de Ligt will definitely have to keep an eye on Mbappe if he intends to frustrate Paris Saint-Germain’s attack in this encounter.

