Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th March 2023

Bayern Munich are set to play Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Bruno Labbadia's Stuttgart in the league. Goals from Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and Cameroonian striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting secured the win for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich. Colombian attacker Juan Jose Perea scored the goal for Stuttgart.

Paris Saint-Germain on the other hand, beat Antoine Kombouare's Nantes 4-2 in the league. Goals from Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira and French forward Kylian Mbappe and an own goal from left-back Jaouen Hadjam sealed the deal for Christophe Galtier's Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich have won five games and lost two.

Attacker Jamal Musiala has 19 goal contributions in 19 starts for Bayern Munich in the league.

Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has 10 goals in 13 league starts for Bayern Munich this season.

Attacker Kylian Mbappe has 21 goal contributions in 20 league starts for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has 25 goal contributions in 21 league starts for Paris Saint-Germain so far.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Bayern Munich have not been at their dominant best this season, and questions have asked of Julian Nagelsmann as a result. At any other club Bayern Munich's current standings would be celebrated; top of the league and with a one-goal cushion over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. However, Bayern Munich demands near perfection.

Nagelsmann has come under the radar as a result; the 35-year old was highly sought-after and joined Bayern Munich as one of the best young coaches in the world, but more is expected.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, are once again struggling in the Champions League. A sullen performance against Bayern Munich was not received well, and the performances of Lionel Messi, and especially Neymar, came under heavy scrutiny.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



2023: Kylian Mbappe becomes PSG's all-time top scorer aged 24



Following in his footsteps 2012: Lionel Messi becomes Barcelona's all-time top scorer aged 242023: Kylian Mbappe becomes PSG's all-time top scorer aged 24Following in his footsteps 2012: Lionel Messi becomes Barcelona's all-time top scorer aged 24 ⚽2023: Kylian Mbappe becomes PSG's all-time top scorer aged 24 ⚽Following in his footsteps 👣 https://t.co/GLwVIRFb6M

Kylian Mbappe's status in the game is such that the 24-year old is now regarded as the biggest superstar in football, and is the game-changer for both club and country. Due to not being fully fit, he was limited to a substitute appearance in the first leg, and nearly changed the game around during his limited time on the field.

B/R Football @brfootball 201 GOALS.



KYLIAN MBAPPÉ BECOMES PSG’S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER AT 24 YEARS OLD 🥂 201 GOALS.KYLIAN MBAPPÉ BECOMES PSG’S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER AT 24 YEARS OLD 🥂 https://t.co/WqrKZavDoO

Mbappe will determine this game. Paris Saint-Germain for the win.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Paris Saint-Germain

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Kylian Mbappe to score- Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes