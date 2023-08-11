Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

The DFL Supercup features a clash between two of Germany's best teams this weekend as RB Leipzig lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in a massive encounter at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig finished in third place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have consistently punched above their weight over the past year. The away side eased past Las Palmas by a 3-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, won yet another Bundesliga title last season but have not been at their best in recent months. The Bavarian giants defeated AS Monaco by a comfortable 4-2 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an impressive recent record against RB Leipzig and have won nine out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to RB Leipzig's two victories.

Bayern Munich were the most prolific team in the Bundesliga last season and scored an astonishing 92 goals in their 34 matches in the competition.

RB Leipzig ended their 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign on a particularly strong note and won their last five league games of the season, scoring nine goals in the process.

Bayern Munich have found the back of the net in each of their three friendly games and have scored six goals during this period.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last seven official fixtures in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by 2-0 margin at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in April this year.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Bayern Munich seem to have reached the end of their transitional period and will be intent on kicking off their new season with a victory. The likes of Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry can be lethal on their day and will look to step up this weekend.

RB Leipzig are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day and can give the Bavarians a run for their money. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serge Gnabry to score - Yes