Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd August 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this week as RB Leipzig take on Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Allianz Arena on Friday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig finished in seventh place in the Bundesliga standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side eased past SV Sandhausen by a 4-2 margin in the DFB Pokal last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, finished at the top of the league table last season and have been in excellent form in recent months. The Bavarian giants defeated VfB Stuttgart by a 2-1 margin in the DFL Supercup final in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against RB Leipzig and have won 11 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to RB Leipzig's three victories.

Bayern Munich have lost only two of their last 18 matches against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-1 margin at home in May 2023.

The reigning German champions have remained unbeaten on the opening matchday of the Bundesliga campaign in the last 23 seasons, with the previous such defeat suffered by Bayern Munich in 2001.

RB Leipzig have lost only one of their last six matches against the reigning German champions in the Bundesliga since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Bayern Munich picked up 82 points in the Bundesliga last season.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Bayern Munich have been impressive under Vincent Kompany and will be intent on making the most of their recent form. The likes of Harry Kane and Luis Diaz can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

RB Leipzig have blown hot and cold over the past year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

